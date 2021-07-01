Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post sales of $51.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $209.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.62 million, a PE ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

