The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $265.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.17.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $239.56 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.