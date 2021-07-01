Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

WRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.11.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

