Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hess by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 346.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,920.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 398,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

