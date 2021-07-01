Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

