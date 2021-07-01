BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.35.

NYSE BP opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 96,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BP by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

