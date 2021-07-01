Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 656.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

