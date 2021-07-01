JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 55,320 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of SPX worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SPX by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

