The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $163.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

