Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Sells $13,103,688.96 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $13,103,688.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $9,649,530.99.

On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

