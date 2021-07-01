Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Sells $13,103,688.96 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $13,103,688.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $9,649,530.99.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.
- On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
