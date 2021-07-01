11,447 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,486,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,532,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $7,779,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

