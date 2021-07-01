JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 113,605 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 129.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

