Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $48,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,378.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.