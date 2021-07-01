C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Raymond Larkin, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $611.00 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.63 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

