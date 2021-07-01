CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 28,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,177 shares.The stock last traded at $14.10 and had previously closed at $13.69.

Specifically, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

