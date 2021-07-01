Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,298 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Covanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 440.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

