Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE NGVT opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.60. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

