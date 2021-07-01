Sei Investments Co. Has $749,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 577,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 201.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.