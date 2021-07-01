Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,220 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 68.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.