UBS Group AG Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.