UBS Group AG Sells 3,546 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Flowserve worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

