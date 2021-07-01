EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $42.18. 33,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,965,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

