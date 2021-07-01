Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the May 31st total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 68.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CARV stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

