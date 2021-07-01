Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

