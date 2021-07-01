Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Drops By 40.1%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 493,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.39. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.