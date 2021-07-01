Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.04

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.04 and last traded at C$36.87, with a volume of 125721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.15.

ATZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 218.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.95.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

