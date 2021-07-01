Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) vs. NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Head-To-Head Comparison

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NewMarket and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than NewMarket.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 12.62% 34.79% 12.72% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of NewMarket shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewMarket and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.01 billion 1.75 $270.57 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.50 -$15.12 million $0.08 76.38

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Volatility and Risk

NewMarket has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NewMarket beats Alto Ingredients on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities. The company has operations in the North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

