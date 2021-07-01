Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1,152.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

