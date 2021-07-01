Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 420 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $274.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,712.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

