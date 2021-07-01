Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

