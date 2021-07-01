Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 212,592 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.45.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
