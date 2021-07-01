Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

