Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:VOG opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.