Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Declines By 50.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of UPCHY stock opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

