Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON NSF opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Non-Standard Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market cap of £12.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.33.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

