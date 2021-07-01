Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.