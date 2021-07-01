Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €108.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.20 ($128.47).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €110.10. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

