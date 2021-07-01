Quilter Plc Acquires Shares of 29,218 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Quilter Plc owned about 0.09% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $38,557,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

