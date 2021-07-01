Quilter Plc Acquires Shares of 57,950 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 481.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.