Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

