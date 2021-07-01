Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $123,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2,146.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 113.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

