Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $129,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,633,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

