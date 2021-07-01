Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 in the last three months.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.45.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

