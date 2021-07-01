Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post $112.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $464.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $572.88 million, with estimates ranging from $554.30 million to $583.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 105,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,243,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

