Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RXEEY. UBS Group cut shares of Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RXEEY stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

