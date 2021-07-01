Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HERTF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Heritage Cannabis
