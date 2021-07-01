Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJREF. CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.