Sei Investments Co. Sells 415 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 457,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,740,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.78. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.