Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $276,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $62,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

