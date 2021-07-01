Quilter Plc Has $588,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Argus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

